Powerball ticket worth $2.2 million sold in California

A Powerball lottery ticket worth $2.2 million was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website on Saturday night, the aforementioned ticket – worth $2,242,838 – was sold at the Shell gas station on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

This comes as a drawing for the then-jackpot of $35 million was held on Saturday, April 11. The following were the winning numbers for the Apr. 11 drawing, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

6, 47, 49, 53, 60. PB: 6.

The drawing for the upcoming $45 million jackpot will be held on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 45 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.