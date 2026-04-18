17-year-old arrested for alleged kidnapping of girlfriend in Simi Valley following 2nd battery report

The Brief Simi Valley police arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday evening after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and locked her in a closet. A 15-year-old witness used a whispered 911 call to alert authorities, who used GPS technology to locate the Desert Creek Avenue home. The suspect was already on probation for a prior domestic violence incident involving the same victim and was under an active protection order.



A 17-year-old boy is in custody after an alleged domestic dispute escalated into kidnapping and false imprisonment at a Simi Valley home.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Desert Creek Avenue on April 17 just before 7 p.m.

Police said a boy, later identified as the 15-year-old brother of the suspect, called 911 to report a disturbance and was whispering to avoid his brother finding him.

An investigation revealed the two brothers got into a fight after the older brother allegedly assaulted his 16-year-old girlfriend.

According to police, the suspect eventually forced her into a closet and locked her inside.

At the scene, officers located the girl, who was suffering from injuries to her face, neck, and arms.

Police said records indicate the suspect was already on probation for a previous domestic violence incident involving the same victim and was under an active protection order against her.

He was detained at the scene.

Officials noted that the use of Rapid Deploy technology was cited as a critical factor in the officers' ability to arrive at the scene despite the caller's inability to speak clearly.

What we don't know:

The condition of the 16-year-old victim following the alleged assault has not been released.

It's unclear if the 15-year-old brother sustained any injuries during the fight.

What's next:

The suspect has been booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Facility. He faces multiple serious charges, including domestic battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and violation of a court order.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office will determine how to proceed with the prosecution given the suspect's status as a minor and his history of probation violations.