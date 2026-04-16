Massive LA Kids Consignment sale returns to Burbank this weekend

The massive LA Kids Consignment sale returns to Burbank this week with over 70,000 gently used and new items.



The sale includes clothes, shoes, books, furniture, toys, games, pet and household items, among other items from 500 local families. The sale has items for kids from newborn age to teens at 50-90% off retail prices.



The sale is open to the public from Thursday-Sunday with free entry. Sunday is discount day with thousands of items sold at 50% off.

The hours are below: