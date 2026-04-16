LA bills owner of long-abandoned vacant lot tied to crime and homeless encampment

The Brief Following a decade of abandonment and years of community complaints, Los Angeles city crews began clearing a derelict residential lot in North Hollywood on Thursday after declaring it a public nuisance. Officials linked the overgrown site to 28 calls for service since early 2023, including reports of assaults, firearms, and open-air drug use that thrived behind the property's unmaintained vegetation. After the property owner failed to respond to multiple city contacts, Los Angeles is conducting the cleanup at the owner’s expense, with the potential for property seizure if the abatement costs remain unpaid.



Los Angeles city officials are taking action on a long-neglected property they say became a hub for crime after being abandoned for more than a decade in North Hollywood. The site, described as the worst derelict residential property in the district, is now being cleared after years of complaints from residents and dozens of police calls.

What we know:

City leaders identified the fenced-in vacant lot as a major public safety concern after years of neglect. The last legal structure on the property burned down more than 16 years ago, leaving the site abandoned and overgrown.

Officials say the vegetation concealed the lot from the street, allowing the homeless to move in and use the space for illegal activity.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been 28 calls for service tied to the property, which include 18 initiated by residents and 10 by LAPD, according to city records. Reported incidents include assaults, brandishing of firearms, open-air drug use and other criminal behavior.

The city says it attempted to contact the property owner multiple but received no response.

After a roughly year-long legal process, the property was officially declared a public nuisance. Crews are now moving forward with clearing the site to remove debris and eliminate what officials describe as a haven for illegal activity.

The cost of the cleanup will be billed to the property owner. If the owner does not pay, the property could be seized as collateral while the city determines next steps.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian said the property had become a serious threat to the community after years of neglect.

"These are not minor issues," said Nazarian as he spoke at the vacant lot Thursday morning.

"This nuisance will be removed, and the site will be cleared so it can no longer provide a haven for illegal activity."

Officials say this case is part of a broader effort to address blighted properties across the district.

One example cited is Valley Plaza, a 17-acre commercial site that had become a hotspot for crime and fires. The five worst buildings on that property have already been demolished at the owner’s expense.

City leaders say community members played a key role in pushing this latest action forward. Residents reported ongoing issues for years, stayed engaged with officials and continued to raise concerns about safety and quality of life.