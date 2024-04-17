Studio City crash that killed LAFD recruit wasn't hit-and-run, CHP says

The death of a recruit with the Los Angeles Fire Department following a multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City is no longer being investigated in connection with a hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol. tells City News Service.

According to the CHP, the investigation is continuing into the death of 22-year-old Jacob Fuerte, but they are no longer actively looking for any hit-and-run suspects.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 5 a.m. Monday on the northbound side of the freeway south of Vineland Avenue at Campo De Cahuenga. A SigAlert was issued shortly afterward, shutting down all northbound lanes in the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAFD recruit killed on 101 Freeway in Studio City hit-and-run crash

CHP reported that Fuerte, a Riverside resident, was driving a 2000 Jeep that collided with a 2021 Ford driven by Derek Tapia, 36, of Montclair, who was not injured. Fuerte was allegedly on his way to training at the time of the incident.

"He got out of his vehicle to likely assess the situation and help anyone in need when he was hit by another car," the LAFD said in a statement. He died at the scene.

Fuerte joined the LAFD on February 12, 2024. He was participating in week 10 of a 20-week training program.

Fuerte's father is a 17-year veteran firefighter/paramedic with the department, and the young man was hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Fuerte is survived by his father, two sisters, and a brother.

