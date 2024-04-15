LAFD recruit killed in 101 Freeway crash in Studio City

A young man killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City Monday morning has been identified as a recruit firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department, officials announced.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway south of Vineland Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued shortly afterward, shutting down all northbound lanes in the area.

The recruit firefighter was aiding victims at the scene of the crash when he was killed. His identity has not been released at this time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A procession was held from the location of the crash site to the LA County Coroner's Office on N. Mission Road.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to immediate family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the LAFD said in a statement. Details regarding the memorial service will be shared as they become available."

All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Studio City area remain closed. It's unknown when lanes will reopen.

No further information was immediately released.