Students crossing street struck by vehicle involved in richochet crash in La Habra

A two-vehicle crash in La Habra on Wednesday afternoon left eight people injured, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported the crash shortly before 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of La Habra Boulevard and Palm Street.

La Habra Police said that the collision caused one of the vehicles to strike several pedestrians, including students from Sonora High School, that were waiting to cross the street.

Seven of the pedestrians, all juveniles, received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Paramedics transported the seven juveniles and one adult driver from one of the vehicles to local hospitals with minor injuries.

"The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the La Habra Police Department’s Traffic Division and DUI is NOT believed to be a factor at this time," La Habra Police wrote in a press release.

Video from the scene showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any information at all that may pertain to it, you're asked to contact the La Habra Police Department at 562-383-4300 and ask to speak with a Traffic Investigator.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that a bus was involved in the crash. It has been updated to reflect that a bus was near the scene, but not involved in the collision.