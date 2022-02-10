Student shot while walking home from school in West LA

article

A student was shot while walking home from school in West Los Angeles on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a local hospital following reports of a shooting victim. The 15-year-old student, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital by private transportation and is currently in stable condition, the Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11.

The LA Times reports that the student was walking home from Hamilton High School near Reynier Park around 3:40 p.m. when someone in a car drove up to him and drew a handgun.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

No suspect description was available.

This is just the latest in a series of violent attacks against students across Los Angeles.

RELATED:

Just last week, two sisters were attacked and robbed while on their walk to school in a brazen robbery in the Fairfax District.

Just one week prior to that attack, a 17-year-old high school student was stabbed by another student at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in the Westlake area.

