Student-athletes in Santa Ana Unified School District back for conditioning drills

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Sports
FOX 11

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Sports is finally back for public school students in Santa Ana.

Well, sort of.

While games are still called off, student-athletes from the Santa Ana Unified School District is allowed to take the field for conditioning drills.

Under CIF and California Department of Public Health, the student-athletes can participate in outdoor, socially-distanced conditioning, practice and skill-building exercises.

