Student-athletes in Santa Ana Unified School District back for conditioning drills

Sports is finally back for public school students in Santa Ana.

Well, sort of.

While games are still called off, student-athletes from the Santa Ana Unified School District is allowed to take the field for conditioning drills.

Under CIF and California Department of Public Health, the student-athletes can participate in outdoor, socially-distanced conditioning, practice and skill-building exercises.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.