String of taco stand robberies in Long Beach under investigation

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after at least four street vendors were robbed, some at gunpoint, according to police.

Each robbery happened near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street between 10 and 11 p.m. on the following dates: 3/24, 5/23, 6/18, and 6/25.

Authorities believe in each of the incidents, an armed suspect approached a street vendor, demanded cash, and left the scene on a bike before police arrived. Three of the four robberies involved a suspect pointing a gun at the victim, and in one incident, the suspect grabbed his waistband as if he was armed, authorities said.

In response to the crimes, extra officers have been assigned to the area.

Police have issued the following safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings.

If you see a suspicious person, report it! Call Police Dispatch at 562.435.6711

If you are the victim of a robbery, call 9-1-1 as soon as you can. Do not resist the suspect; be a good witness. Note their appearance, attire, and/or vehicle description.

The public is reminded to report suspicious activity by calling 562-435-6711. For emergencies, call 911.