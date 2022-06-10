Streets closed in downtown LA as protesters near Convention Center

Several street closures are in effect for parts of downtown LA as protesters gather near the Convention Center.

According to LAPD, a group of protesters were marching northbound on Olive near Pico Blvd. around 6 p.m. and along Figueroa and Pico.

Rolling street closures and traffic delays are in effect. The police department urges people to use alternate routes and avoid the area in possible.

It appears the protest is in response to the Summit of the Americas conference which took place this week.

Dignitaries from across the hemisphere gathered at the Microsoft Theater for a three-day event, with President Biden, VP Harris, Gov. Newsom and several other world leaders in attendance.

A similar protest happened Wednesday afternoon, in which a protester was tackled to the ground as a motorcade approached the LA Convention Center.

President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday for the summit, to meet with leaders from across the Western Hemisphere to discuss issues like the economy, the climate crisis, migration, inflation and more.

The Los Angeles gathering for the Summit of the Americas is the first time a U.S. city has hosted the event since 1994, when the inaugural conference was in Miami. The summit convenes once every three or four years.