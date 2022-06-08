Demonstrator tackled amid protests at Summit of the Americas

Demonstrators gathered outside the Summit of the Americas in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, and one was even tackled as a motorcade approached the LA Convention Center.

President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday for the summit, to meet with leaders from across the Western Hemisphere to discuss issues like the economy and more. But it's who's not here in LA that the protesters were downtown to highlight.

President Biden did not invite leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the summit, which the State Department says is a tool to, "promote cooperation towards region-wide, inclusive economic growth and prosperity based on our shared respect for democracy, fundamental freedoms, the dignity of labor, and free enterprise."

The Biden Administration has defended the decision. "We do not believe that dictators should be invited," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

A coalition of protesters with representatives of several local organizations gathered at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street Wednesday with flags and posters, decrying the exclusion of those nations as well as other policies.

FOX 11's cameras caught one protester walking into the road as Biden's motorcade was arriving. They were carrying a megaphone, but it was not clear what the protester was saying. After approaching a car in the motorcade, a Secret Service officer tackled the protester to the ground, then LAPD officers came in to help.

The protest wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday without incident. The summit continues through Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.