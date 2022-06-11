Street closures announced ahead of Sunday's LA pride parade

Ahead of Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the area of the event, warning motorists to avoid select streets to prevent travel delays.

According to the LAPD, the following street closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday:

-- Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street;

-- Cahuenga Boulevard from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard;

-- Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard; and

-- Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street.

In addition, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street from 12:01 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Sunday, and Selma Avenue will be open to outgoing and residential traffic only.

The Pride Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Paula Abdul will serve as "Icon Grand Marshal," and other notable participants will be "Celebrity Grand Marshal" Mark Indelicato of "Ugly Betty" and "Hacks" and "Community Grand Marshal" Sir Lady Java.

The parade will step off at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards, moving west on Hollywood, south on Highland Avenue, east on Sunset Boulevard back to Cahuenga.

Following the parade, Pride Village will be open on Hollywood Boulevard, featuring sponsor tents, beverages, carnival attractions, vendors and performances.