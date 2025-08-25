Storage yard fire erupts near 105 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A fire at a vehicle storage yard in South Los Angeles was extinguished by nearly 60 firefighters on Monday morning.
What we know:
Firefighters from both the Los Angeles city and county fire departments responded to a debris fire that broke out at a vehicle storage yard located at 11512 S. Vermont Ave. north of the 105 Freeway.
The blaze, which was first reported at 3:26 a.m., extended to fully involve two compressed natural gas fuel trucks.
According to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, the fire threatened other storage trucks in the yard.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article is based on an official statement from LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, who provided details about the incident and the response.