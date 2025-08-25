Expand / Collapse search

Storage yard fire erupts near 105 Freeway in South LA

Published  August 25, 2025 6:31am PDT
South Los Angeles
The fire closed all lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway for more than an hour.

The Brief

    • A fire at a South Los Angeles vehicle storage yard involved two compressed natural gas trucks.
    • More than 60 firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours.
    • The fire caused a temporary closure of the westbound 105 Freeway.

LOS ANGELES - A fire at a vehicle storage yard in South Los Angeles was extinguished by nearly 60 firefighters on Monday morning. 

What we know:

Firefighters from both the Los Angeles city and county fire departments responded to a debris fire that broke out at a vehicle storage yard located at 11512 S. Vermont Ave. north of the 105 Freeway.

The blaze, which was first reported at 3:26 a.m., extended to fully involve two compressed natural gas fuel trucks. 

According to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, the fire threatened other storage trucks in the yard.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article is based on an official statement from LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, who provided details about the incident and the response. 

