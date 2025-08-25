Storage yard fire erupts near 105 Freeway in South LA

The Brief A fire at a South Los Angeles vehicle storage yard involved two compressed natural gas trucks. More than 60 firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours. The fire caused a temporary closure of the westbound 105 Freeway.



A fire at a vehicle storage yard in South Los Angeles was extinguished by nearly 60 firefighters on Monday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters from both the Los Angeles city and county fire departments responded to a debris fire that broke out at a vehicle storage yard located at 11512 S. Vermont Ave. north of the 105 Freeway.

The blaze, which was first reported at 3:26 a.m., extended to fully involve two compressed natural gas fuel trucks.

According to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, the fire threatened other storage trucks in the yard.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.