Stolen bitcoin mining computers worth $579K recovered in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - One person is behind bars after authorities recovered nearly $600,000 worth of stolen bitcoin mining computers in his possession, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officials arrested 27-year-old Bryan Thola of Canyon Country on June 27 after an investigation revealed he was in possession of the stolen computers. They were recovered from Thola's cargo van as well as a public storage unit, authorities said.
Thola was booked at the LAPD's Van Nuys Jail where he faces charges for receiving stolen property.
The investigation is ongoing.
SUGGESTED:
- Woman wanted by FBI for attempted bank robbery in Gardena
- Long Beach yacht crash leaves 1 dead, 3 critically hurt
- Man allegedly killing cats for 'demonic ritual' in San Pedro
- CHP investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Arcadia
Anyone with information is asked to call Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920 between 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).