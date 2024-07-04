Stolen bitcoin mining computers worth $579K recovered in Los Angeles

article

One person is behind bars after authorities recovered nearly $600,000 worth of stolen bitcoin mining computers in his possession, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials arrested 27-year-old Bryan Thola of Canyon Country on June 27 after an investigation revealed he was in possession of the stolen computers. They were recovered from Thola's cargo van as well as a public storage unit, authorities said.

Thola was booked at the LAPD's Van Nuys Jail where he faces charges for receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920 between 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).