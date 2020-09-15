'Stay indoors': Large law enforcement presence amid search for suspect in Compton

A large law enforcement presence was seen near Compton on Tuesday afternoon as deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched for an alleged armed carjacking suspect.

The department responded to the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue in Lynwood around 12 p.m.

Deputies evacuated the nearby area as the department's Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Special Weapons Team searched for the suspect.

(FOX 11)

LASD asked all Lynwood residents in the vicinity of El Segundo and State Street to stay indoors "for your safety and that of your neighbors," the City of Lynwood tweeted.

The area is just blocks away from where two LASD deputies were shot during an ambush Saturday night, leading some to believe the two cases might be connected. However, the department was not able to make that connection at this time.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told FOX 11's Bill Melugin on Tuesday afternoon that the two cases were not related.

Additional details were not immediately available.