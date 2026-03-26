Stars fill the red carpet for iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Brief Top music artists gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, celebrating achievements across multiple genres. Performers, nominees and presenters, including Ludacris, Jason Aldean and Teddi Mellencamp, highlighted the event with appearances and awards.



Some of music's biggest artists were out in Hollywood Thursday at the Dolby Theatre for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which aired on FOX 11.

For many, it was a night to celebrate achievements in music and entertainment.

"A great feeling to be recognized," said iHeartRadio Music Awards nominee Chase Matthew.

Artists walked the red carpet inside the Dolby Theatre, from first-time iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees to multi-award-winning artists.

"Never gets old. I'm excited to be here," said country music star Jason Aldean.

Artists at the award show spanned all different genres, from rock to country to K-pop.

Ludacris was back as this year's host and also performed. Presenters like Teddi Mellencamp also walked the red carpet and presented her dad, artist John Mellencamp, with an award Thursday night.

"This is the first time I've presented him with an award, and I'm so happy to do it because he has done so much for me throughout my past," said Teddi Mellencamp.

"So exciting, seeing familiar faces," singer-songwriter Kevin Woo told FOX 11 on the red carpet. "My childhood idols, like AJ from the Backstreet Boys — my mind is blown tonight."

FOX 11 caught up with AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys, on the calls from fans to have the famous boy band headline the 2027 Super Bowl, which will be held at SoFi Stadium.

"I put the feeler out. It's getting a lot of traction. A lot of people are talking about it. Fans have started this online petition, I think it has over 100,000 signatures, so who knows," said AJ McLean.

Artists receiving several nominations include Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Taylor Swift, who was at Thursday's award show.