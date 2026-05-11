Small brush fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills; No injuries reported

The Brief A small brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills. No injuries were reported in the incident.



Firefighters spent about an hour Sunday working to stop a quarter-acre brush fire in open space in the Hollywood Hills west of Griffith Park, near the Brush Canyon Trail.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of North Canyon Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Jennifer Middleton.

It was believed about a quarter-acre at the start and was held at that size, Middleton said. The brush was light to medium and moving up slope at a slow rate.

Forward progress was stopped at about 6 p.m. "with no down-range spotting," she said. "The firefighters' mission is now 100% mop-up." No injuries were reported.