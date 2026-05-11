Jose Melesio: Cubs fan visiting Los Angeles dies in hit-and-run crash

The Brief A 65-year-old Cubs fan, Jose "Joey" Melesio, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting Los Angeles for a Cubs-Dodgers series. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on April 27 in South Los Angeles when a speeding sedan struck him as he crossed the street and fled the scene. Two weeks later, the community is offering a $55,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest, as Melesio is remembered for his work and caring for his 97-year-old mother.



A Cubs fan who visited Los Angeles to watch his team play the Dodgers never made it back to Chicago. José "Joey" Melesio, 65, was killed in a hit-and-run crash during the Cubs-Dodgers series in late April.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a crash a little after 3 a.m. on April 27 near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West 75th Street in South Los Angeles.

Video obtained by FOX 11 showed Melesio crossing the street when a speeding sedan hit the Cubs fan. Melesio was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver involved in the crash ended up taking off from the scene.

As this weekend marked two weeks since the deadly hit-and-run crash, the community is now offering a $55,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the driver who remains on the run.

Melesio worked in the maintenance industry and was taking care of his 97-year-old mother.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday, May 10, the identity of the suspect has not been released.