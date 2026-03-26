Oscars leaving Hollywood for downtown LA in 2029 move

The Brief The Oscars will move to the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in 2029, ending a 27-year run at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. A new 10-year deal with AEG keeps the ceremony downtown through 2039 and includes major technological upgrades to the venue. The relocation coincides with a massive media shift as the Oscar telecast moves from ABC to YouTube for its 101st edition.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscars will officially leave their long-time home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Beginning in 2029, the ceremony will relocate to the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles under a ten-year residency agreement.

What we know:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed Thursday that the 101st Oscars will be held at the Peacock Theater.

The agreement with AEG ensures the ceremony remains at the downtown venue through at least 2039.

To prepare for the move, AEG has committed to a series of facility improvements, including "upgrades to its stage, sound and lighting systems, lobbies, backstage facilities and additional production-critical areas."

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The Oscars have been a staple of Hollywood Boulevard since 2002, held at what is now known as the Dolby Theatre.

The ceremony will remain at its current Hollywood home for the next three years, concluding with the landmark 100th Oscars in 2028.

The 2029 move also marks a significant digital transition, as the broadcast moves from its traditional home on ABC to YouTube.

What they're saying:

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor expressed their confidence in the new partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with a global powerhouse like AEG. Their track record for building and operating technologically sophisticated live performance venues is unrivaled. For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. Live the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema."

Todd Goldstein, chief revenue officer for AEG, added, "L.A. Live was built to host the moments that define culture, and there is no greater global stage than the Oscars. We're proud to partner with the Academy to reimagine what the Oscars can look and feel like in the years ahead."

Timeline:

2002 – 2028: The Oscars maintain their residency at the Dolby Theatre (formerly Kodak Theatre) in Hollywood.

2028: The 100th Oscars ceremony serves as the final broadcast from the Hollywood venue and the final telecast on ABC.

2029: The 101st Oscars move to the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live and begin streaming on YouTube.

2029 – 2039: The initial 10-year agreement with AEG for the downtown Los Angeles venue is in effect.

What's next:

Over the next three years, AEG will begin the announced "production-critical" upgrades to the Peacock Theater to meet the Academy's broadcast standards.

Meanwhile, the Academy and YouTube are expected to begin discussions on how the streaming format will alter the traditional red carpet and ceremony presentation for a digital-first audience starting in 2029.