Thai artist Jeff Satur expands his universe beyond ‘Red Giant’

Thai superstar Jeff Satur is continuing to expand his global presence — and during a recent stop in Los Angeles, he shared more about the stories behind his music and upcoming projects. Satur made history by becoming the first Thai artist to perform at the Grammy Museum. He described the event as a fun and interactive experience.

"It was pretty fun because we got a lot of fans there," Jeff said. "It felt like a comedy show when we were doing the interview. I even got a chance to sing some of my songs with fans. And we [went] back and forth with jokes and everything."

Jeff Satur is known for wearing many creative hats – including singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and actor. When asked which role feels the most natural to him, Satur said he sees them all through the same lens.

"I would call myself a storyteller," he explained. "Since I was a child, I would just read a book and [tried] drawing, and stuff, it was always about storytelling. I’m a little bit greedy, but I choose them all."

That storytelling approach is especially evident in his latest EP, "Red Giant." Satur describes the project as a spin-off from the main storyline he began developing in his first album, "Space Shuttle No. 8". The era represents a moment in his career when everything feels like it’s about to explode into something new. The EP also continues Satur’s use of space-themed imagery, which he says is connected to both his stage name and the alignment of Saturn and the Sun on the day he was born.

"I just feel connected with this theme because I always believe that our life is connected to the stars," Satur said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: Warner Music Thailand)

For a new listener discovering his music for the first time, Satur recommends starting with the track "Dum Dum". The song introduces a self-created character named "Sunshine" and highlights a darker side of his music.

Beyond music, Satur also has an upcoming series coming out called "Happy Ending," which he produced under his own company, Studio on Saturn. While he has previously explored storytelling through cinematic music videos, he said producing a full series allowed him to expand that vision. Creating the project also pushed him outside his comfort zone. While the plot video hints at a mystery-thriller tone, Satur says the series also has lighter elements.

"There’s a part of it that’s not that dark," Satur said. "We have a romantic comedy side of the series… it just didn’t show on YouTube, but it has that kind of essence to it."

Satur says inspiration for his work can come from almost anywhere, from films and novels to billboards, advertisements, and even games. Whenever an idea sparks something, he makes sure to write it down.

"If it hits me in my heart, I’ll just grab that and note it like ‘this is what I want to do next,’" Satur said. "I have like 1,000 works that resonate with me, so there’s a lot."

When it comes to how audiences experience his music, Satur says he doesn’t want listeners to walk away with just one specific emotion. He hopes his work creates a space for people to feel whatever resonates with them personally.

"I love that anyone can interpret my work, like listening to it or watching it, with any type of feeling," he said. "But just feel something. Anything… because it’s just the way art works, I want them to feel something, not just one or two things, just anything."

Looking back on his journey, Satur says his growing global fanbase is something he never imagined when he first started his career.

"Being here is so far from where I started and also far from what I thought I could become," he said. "I got here because of all the fans and all the support that they give me."

He also shared a message for fans hoping to see him perform in their countries one day.

"I hope one day we can meet each other," Satur said. "I’m trying to find a way to meet them all. The reason I want to do [a] world tour is to meet all of you in your own countries. Please be patient, and I will be there for you."