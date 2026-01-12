Starbucks apologizes after LA sheriff's deputy served coffee with hand-drawn pig on cup

The Brief An LA County Sheriff's deputy was served a Starbucks coffee cup with a hand-drawn image of a pig at a Norwalk location last week. Sheriff Robert Luna condemned the incident as "offensive and unacceptable," personally contacting corporate security to raise concerns about the disparaging drawing. Starbucks has apologized, stating the drawing was intended to resemble the "John Pork" internet meme and was not meant to be given to a customer.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident where a deputy was served a Starbucks coffee cup featuring a hand-drawn image of a pig over the weekend.

What we know:

On Sunday, Jan. 11, the LASD reported that a deputy at a coffee shop in Norwalk was served a drink with a pig hand-drawn on the cup.

The department noted that the image is a common derogatory symbol used to demean law enforcement officers.

After discovering the drawing, the deputy immediately reported the situation to the store manager, who said the incident would be investigated.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Robert Luna personally contacted the coffee company’s corporate security division to express his concerns with corporate leadership, condemning the act as a move that undermines public safety and community trust.

The LASD issued a formal statement in response that stated, "This action was extremely offensive, inappropriate and unacceptable. Acts that promote hostility and division toward law enforcement undermine community trust and public safety."

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the business involved have not been made public.

At this time, the name and exact location of the coffee shop in Norwalk have not been disclosed by authorities.

It also remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the employee responsible for the drawing.

The other side:

Starbucks has apologized, stating the drawing was intended to resemble the "John Pork" internet meme and was not meant to be given to a customer.

FOX 11 has reached out to Starbucks for comment.