Man arrested for allegedly killing 4 at Lancaster home

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting four people to death at a home in Lancaster then setting it on fire.

Miguel Sandoval, 19, was arrested for the Nov. 16 murders of Edwin Garcia, Christine Aca-ac, Matthew Montebello, and Janvi Maquindang, LA County homicide detectives announced Thursday.

Deputies responded to a home on the 44500 block of Tabler Avenue around 1:30 a.m on Saturday, November 16.

According to officials, they located three people dead at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital where they died the following day.

The home was also set on fire; the circumstances surrounding the fire were not released.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. The case is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org