3-year-old shot during drive-by shooting in Watts, search underway for gunman
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police investigators are searching for the gunman responsible for injuring a 3-year-old child during a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Watts late Monday morning.
What we know:
LAPD officers responded to the 9700 block of South Grape Street around 11:45 a.m. following reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the young victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The child, who is in stable condition, was accompanied by a parent outside a home when shots were fired. The parent was not injured.
The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on Grape Street. Their vehicle was described as a newer-model black Kia with paper plates.
A large-caliber rifle was also reportedly used in the shooting.
What we don't know:
A detailed description of the suspect was not available.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.