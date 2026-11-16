The Brief Walnut High School was placed on lockdown Monday. Sheriff's officials said the lockdown came following a report of someone on campus possibly armed with a gun and a bomb. One person was detained at the scene.



Walnut High School was placed on lockdown after the school received a report of someone on campus possibly with a gun and a bomb, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.

What we know:

The campus, located at 400 Pierre Rd., was placed on lockdown late Monday morning.

No evacuations were issued and one person was detained at the scene.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Walnut Valley Unified School District for comment.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed a crowd of parents waiting to pick up their children.

The lockdown was lifted by 1:45 p.m.

Lockdown protocol explained

What they're saying:

Dianne Perez, Walnut Valley USD Assistant Superintendent, said at least two people were detained for questioning.

She also said parents received at least three alerts while the school was on lockdown.

"When the sheriff’s department places any school on lockdown, they are primarily in control of that lockdown. And so we only want to share information that is factual," she added.

"This was a full lockdown and so when you’re in a full lockdown, issued by the sheriff’s department, not the school district, the full lockdown means that you cannot leave your classroom, no one can come on the campus and no one can leave the campus," she said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the people detained were students and if a weapon was recovered at the scene.