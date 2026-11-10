California will soon prohibit minors from buying creatine: What to know

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The Brief A new California law will prohibit retailers and delivery services from selling over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements to anyone under the age of 18. Assembly Bill 2030, authored by Democratic Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, mandates identification checks for covered products such as creatine and diet pills. Retailers and sellers violating the age-verification requirement face fines of up to $500 per violation when the law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.



A new California law will require age verification when it comes to purchasing popular fitness supplements, including creatine.

What we know:

Starting in 2027, the Golden State will require anyone purchasing weight-loss and diet supplements to be at least 18 years old.

Assembly Bill 2030 was introduced by Democratic Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, who represents California’s 69th Assembly District in Los Angeles County, which includes Carson, Signal Hill, Long Beach and Santa Catalina Island.

"This bill would prohibit a person from selling, offering to sell, or giving away as either a retail or wholesale promotion, and a delivery seller from selling, delivering, or causing to be delivered, an over-the-counter diet pill or dietary supplement for weight loss or muscle building, as defined, to any person in this state under 18 years of age, except as specified, by requiring a specified identification check," the proposal states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law on Sept. 28.

What they're saying:

"Nonprescribed, medically unapproved weight loss or muscle-building products can have dangerous side effects and are too often mislabeled or tainted with harmful products, like steroids, yet nearly 1 in 10 adolescents have used such products. In addition to the immediate risks, youth who use over-the-counter diet pills are six times more likely to be diagnosed with an eating disorder within three years than nonusers," Newsom stated in a previous press release.

Dig deeper:

According to the Cleveland Clinic, creatine supplies energy to your muscles, and creatine supplements can help build strength and promote brain health.

Creatine can also be found in protein-rich foods, including red meat, seafood and animal milk.

In addition to creatine, the law covers any supplement "labeled, marketed, or otherwise represented for the purpose of achieving weight loss or muscle building."

This also includes steroids, green tea extract, raspberry ketone, Garcinia cambogia and green coffee bean extract.

By the numbers:

Those who violate the policy could face fines of up to $500 for each violation.

What's next:

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.