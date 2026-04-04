Residents return home a day after Springs Fire forced evacuations

The Brief Firefighters have reached 45% containment on the Springs Fire, which scorched 4,176 acres in Riverside County after exploding Friday. Most evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings on Saturday, allowing many residents to return to their homes as winds dissipated. While hand crews continue to douse hotspots, officials confirmed that no structures have been destroyed despite the fire’s rapid initial growth.



Firefighters in Riverside County made significant strides Saturday in taming the Springs Fire, a fast-moving brush fire that threatened hundreds of homes near Moreno Valley.

What we know:

The Springs Fire ignited Friday morning near Gilman Springs Road and quickly spread through "light flashy fuels" driven by gusts reaching 70 mph.

As of Saturday, the fire remains at 4,176 acres with containment rising to 45%, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springs Fire in Moreno Valley grows to 4,100+ acres

Approximately 260 personnel, including 36 engines and seven hand crews, remain on the scene.

While the fire was initially "daunting," as resident Mike Doughton described it, no structures have been burned.

Many residents, including the Green family, are now expected to be able to spend Easter Sunday in their homes following the downgrade of evacuation orders in several zones.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While containment is growing, officials have not yet provided a timeline for full 100% containment, as hand crews must still navigate steep, charred hillsides to ensure the perimeter is completely secure.

What they're saying:

"Looking at the fire and the smoke, it was pretty daunting. How bad is it going to get? Is it going to come over the hill? Will my house be here when I get back?" said resident Mike Doughton during Friday's frantic evacuation. Upon returning Saturday, he added, "We got pretty lucky. It's overwhelming how much you take for granted."

Gratitude for the first responders was a common theme among returning residents.

"I just wanted to say thank you to all of them so much for all that they did and are still doing and continue to do," said Tomara Green.

What you can do:

Residents returning to their homes should remain vigilant, Cal Fire warns.

The public is urged to avoid Gilman Springs Road to allow heavy equipment and personnel to continue their work.

You can check the status of your specific evacuation zone by visiting the Riverside County emergency map at protect.genasys.com.