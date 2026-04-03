Springs Fire in Moreno Valley grows to 4,100+ acres

The Brief The Springs Fire near Moreno Valley has surged to 4,176 acres as it threatened thousands of homes in Riverside County. High Wind Warnings were in effect for much of Friday, with 55 mph gusts creating extreme fire behavior and a high risk of power outages.



A massive wind-driven brush fire is burning in Riverside County, with the Moreno Valley fire—officially known as the Springs Fire—exploding to 4,176 acres and triggering widespread mandatory evacuations on Friday.

Springs Fire, Riverside County

What we know:

The Springs Fire has been mapped at 4,176 acres and is 45% contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Gilman Springs Rd. in Moreno Valley.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

MOE-0507-A

MOE-0507-B

MOE-0641-A

MOE-0641-B

MOE-0744

MOE-0747-A

MOE-0747-B

MOE-0823-A

MOE-0823-B

RVC-0825-A

RVC-0825-B

All evacuation warnings were lifted Saturday morning.

An evacuation shelter is located at Valley View High School at 13135 Nason Street, Moreno Valley. An animal shelter is located at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto and 14041 Elsworth St. in Moreno Valley.

Crown Fire in Los Angeles County

The Crown Fire has burned an estimated 345 acres and is 74% contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

The fire was reported a little before 12:30 p.m. near Soledad Canyon and N. Crown Valley roads in Acton.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted as of Saturday morning.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of both fires remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured or if there is any property damage reported.