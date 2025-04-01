SpaceX to launch 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from Southern California coast

The Brief A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday. Under favorable conditions, the rocket and exhaust plume could be visible for miles along the coast. Residents in nearby counties may hear sonic booms, officials warned.



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday afternoon.

The launch aims to expand SpaceX's global high-speed internet network, with potential visibility of the rocket and satellites across the Southern California coast.

What we know:

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 5:43 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with backup opportunities available until 8:39 p.m.

SpaceX's Starlink network aims to deliver high-speed internet access globally, potentially transforming connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

Local perspective:

Residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms during the launch.

The rocket and its exhaust plume could be visible for hundreds of miles along the coast, depending on clear skies and light conditions.

What's next:

If needed, another launch window will open on Wednesday at 4:16 p.m.

You can use the FindStarlink tracker to find optimal viewing times.

This is the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx, and NROL-57. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.