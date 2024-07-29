SpaceX moving spacecraft splashdowns back to California

Looks like SpaceX splashdowns are headed back to the West Coast!

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft splashdown from the coast of Florida to the coast of Long Beach that will begin next year.

The Hawthorne-based company said the move is intended to reduce risks associated with reentering debris from the spacecraft's trunk section.

The trunk section has been released before its de-orbit burn, reentering the atmosphere several weeks or even months later.

SpaceX officials believe that the trunk would break up on reentry with no debris surviving.

However, on several occasions, pieces of debris from Dragon trunks have landed in Australia, Saskatchewan, and North Carolina, among other places.



