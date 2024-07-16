Elon Musk moving SpaceX HQ out of California amid new transgender notification law

Elon Musk has apparently had enough and announced he plans to move SpaceX and X, formerly known as Twitter, out of California.

"This is the final straw," he said in a series of tweets Tuesday in response to someone who asked him about the law regarding transgender students that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed earlier this week.

On Monday, California became the first U.S. state to bar school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification.

"Because of this law and the many others that proceeded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas.

SpaceX South Texas is located near Brownsville. He also said X HQ will move to Austin.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote on X.

SpaceX logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen and a computer screen displaying a portrait of Elon Musk (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

However, that wasn’t the only thing frustrating Musk that led him to share the apparent move.

The CEO of Tesla Motors added that he’s "had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building."

According to a report released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) in late June, there were 75,312 unhoused people in Los Angeles County and 45,252 unhoused in the city of LA in 2024

The Associated Press contributed to this report.