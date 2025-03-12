Southern California weather: 'Weak' tornadoes, hail possible during storm's peak

The Brief The bulk of a powerful storm is set to slam Southern California beginning Wednesday night into the overnight hours. Evacuation warnings are in place in recent burn scar areas in anticipation of downpours. Hail and thunderstorms are possible.



The bulk of yet another winter storm is forecast to hit Southern California starting Wednesday evening, prompting evacuation warnings in some recent burn scar zones.

It is believed this storm will be the coldest of the season.

Evacuation Warnings and Road Closures in Place

Evacuation orders/warnings:

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued the following evacuation warnings for recent burn areas effective from 7 a.m. March 12 to 6 p.m. March 13:

PALISADES FIRE AREA: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.

SUNSET FIRE AREA: East and South of Runyon Canyon.

HURST FIRE AREA: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

EATON FIRE AREA:

Evacuation Order Zones (Effective 7:00 AM March 12 – 6:00 PM March 13, 2025)SMD-E001, SMD-E002A, SMD-E002B, SMD-E002C, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E005, SMD-E006A, SMD-E006B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E010A, SMD-E010B, SMD-E011A, SMD-E011C, SMD-E012A, SMD-E012B, SMD-E012C, SMD-E012D, SMD-E013B, SMD-E014B

Evacuation Warning Zones (Effective 7:00 AM March 12 – 6:00 PM March 13, 2025)SMD-E011D, SMD-E013A, SMD-E014A, SMD-E015, SMD-E016

>> TAP OR CLICK HERE TO SEE AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE EVACUATION AREAS <<

Officials said houses in warning areas considered to be high risk will get a visit from LAPD today to issue specific evacuation orders. A flyer will be left at the door if you aren't home.

Road Closures:

Caltrans announced that it will be closing a portion of Pacific Coast Highway because of the upcoming storms. Starting on Wednesday at 12 p.m., the highway will only be open to emergency vehicles and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors.

Officials hope to reopen the road by Friday at 6 a.m., though it could come sooner.

What we know:

The atmospheric river will begin slamming the region beginning Wednesday evening.

"We’re definitely tapping into all of that moisture that’s coming in from the South and Southwest. We’ve got very cold unstable air mass getting ready to move over us and that’s going to translate to some really stormy weather as we get into the remainder of today, particularly as we get into tonight and during the overnight hours," explained FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban.

In addition, the powerful storm could trigger some rare weather events in the region.

"We could get some thunderstorms and with those thunderstorms, there’s a potential for some weak tornadoes, some small hail and very strong, gusty winds," Quiban added.

How much rain/snow is expected?

By the numbers:

The amount of rain expected varies.

"Fullerton could get an inch and a half or a little bit more than that by Thursday morning, one inch, maybe a little bit more than that for downtown LA through early tomorrow morning and then six-tenths of an inch in Riverside."

In terms of snow, up to two feet of snow is expected at higher elevations.

What's next:

Conditions are expected to clear out in time for the weekend, before another opportunity of rain emerges Monday.