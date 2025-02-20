These Southern California museums are offering free admission on March 16

The Brief The Museums Free-for-All initiative provides free admission to a network of institutions across the region. In 2025, the Museums Free-for-All event is set for Sunday, March 16. Visitors will be able to explore 30+ local museums for free.



Mark your calendars!

SoCal Museums has announced the date for its annual Free-for-All initiative, which opens the doors of 30+ museums in the region and invites people of all ages to visit free of charge.

Separately-ticketed exhibitions and parking fees are not covered.

This year, SoCal Museums Free-for-All is scheduled for Sunday, March 16.

Here's the full list of museums offering free entry this year. Keep in mind some museums require advance reservations, and tickets may be available for a limited time only: