These Southern California museums are offering free admission on March 16
LOS ANGELES - Mark your calendars!
SoCal Museums has announced the date for its annual Free-for-All initiative, which opens the doors of 30+ museums in the region and invites people of all ages to visit free of charge.
Separately-ticketed exhibitions and parking fees are not covered.
This year, SoCal Museums Free-for-All is scheduled for Sunday, March 16.
Here's the full list of museums offering free entry this year. Keep in mind some museums require advance reservations, and tickets may be available for a limited time only:
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles (Advanced reservations recommended)
- American Museum of Ceramic Art, Pomona (Advanced reservations required)
- Autry Museum of the American West, Los Angeles (Advanced reservations required)
- Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, Pomona
- Bowers Museum, Santa Ana
- The Broad, Los Angeles (Advanced reservations recommended)
- California Botanic Garden, Claremont (Due to a scheduling conflict, California Botanic Garden is offering free admission on Saturday, March 15)
- Catalina Museum for Art & History, Avalon
- Columbia Memorial Space Center, Downey
- Craft Contemporary, Los Angeles
- Forest Lawn Museum, Glendale
- Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University, Malibu
- The Getty Center, Los Angeles
- Grammy Museum, Los Angeles
- Hammer Museum at UCLA, Los Angeles
- Holocaust Museum, Los Angeles (Reservations required)
- Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
- The International Printing Museum, Carson
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, Los Angeles (Advanced tickets required)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Los Angeles
- Lincoln Memorial Shrine, Redlands
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles (LACMA) (Advanced tickets required)
- The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Los Angeles (Advanced tickets recommended)
- Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach (MOLAA)
- Museum of Tolerance, Los Angeles
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara (Advanced reservations recommended)
- Santa Monica History Museum, Santa Monica
- Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles (Advanced tickets strongly recommended)
- Wende Museum, Culver City
The Source: Information for this story is from SoCalMuseums.org.