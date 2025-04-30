Cold system eyes Southern California for 1st weekend of May

The Brief Cooler temperatures will prevail in SoCal over the next several days. Two systems are expected to bring some instability to the region. By the weekend, the area will see slight rain chances and snow flurries.



Cooler temperatures, patchy morning fog and overcast skies will persist in Southern California over the next several days.

What we know:

A storm is eyeing the region and brings slight rain chances and snow flurries for the first weekend of May.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said the below-average temperatures are attributed to a deep marine layer.

Some parts of the Southland, along the coast and valleys, may experience some drizzle or light showers through Thursday.

"We’re going to catch the backside of this [system] by tomorrow and Friday, and this is going to give us a little instability, and a small chance for some showers over the mountains and foothills," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban.

After some gradual warming on Friday, a cold system will then move into the area by Saturday.

"That’s going to pack some cold air, some instability and chances for rain and mountain snow for us this weekend, which will be the first weekend of May," Quiban added.

The cold system brings a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers to the mountain communities in the afternoon, while the rest of the region will continue to see low-level clouds.

The system is cold enough that the San Bernardino Mountains, at elevations above 5,000 feet, is likely to get another round of snow.

It’ll also be windy, with gusts expected to reach over 60 mph through the mountain passes.

"There's even a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm with the colder air mass moving in that instability. 61 [degrees] and mostly to partly sunny over the mountains and then we'll get the really deepening tomorrow and then that chance for snow flurries Saturday and Sunday. Look at the high on Sunday, just 41 up into Big Bear. Palm Springs 92 today to just 72 as we get to Sunday," Quiban said.

What's next:

The system is expected to move out by Monday as warmer weather returns by Tuesday.