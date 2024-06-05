Heat wave arrives in Southern California

While it isn't officially summer just yet, a heat wave will be in full force in Southern California over the next couple of days. This marks the first heat wave of 2024.

With hot temperatures on the way, the National Weather Service issued weather alerts from the Antelope Valley to the Inland Empire.

The Antelope Valley was expected to reach triple digits as early as Tuesday afternoon, which would be nine days earlier than the usual start of 100-degree temperatures in the area.

In preparation for those scorching temperatures, the NWS issued an Excessive Heat warning in the Antelope Valley. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Those sizzling temperatures were also expected in the IE. The NWS issued a Heat Advisory for the valleys in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, which includes the cities of Moreno Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Fontana, and Corona, from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Friday.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban also warned air quality would also suffer in those areas during the heat wave.

Forecasters issued their standard warnings for excessive heat, reminding people to drink plenty of liquids, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid leaving children or pets in vehicles.

"Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," forecasters said.

Cooler conditions are expected to return by Friday into Saturday.

City News Service contributed to this report.