2 men killed in South LA shooting; public’s help sought with investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help in helping identify the gunman accused of killing two people in a shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

LAPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon radio call in the 8600 block of S. Figueroa Street, in South LA’s Vermont Vista neighborhood, around 9:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The two shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and their names have not been released by officials.

Those with information are asked to contact the South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100 and 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to LA Regional Crime -Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.