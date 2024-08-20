Gramercy Park shoe store burglarized for 4th time in past two months

A high-end sneaker store in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South LA was burglarized for the fourth time in recent months.

Thieves rammed a green Kia Soul into the storefront of Rich LA Clothing and Sneakers, located on W. Century Blvd. just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A group of at least five people entered the store and began grabbing shoes off the wall display.

Surveillance video shows them going into a back room, grabbing bags full of items, and walking out.

According to LAPD, the suspects were gone by the time officers arrived. However, police said at least one person was arrested. It's unclear where that person was located.

The owner of Rich LA told FOX 11 that this was the fourth burglary to occur in the past few months.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On July 11, at least 10 thieves got away with around $20,000 worth of merchandise. In that incident, the suspects used a blue car and a white Kia sedan to smash into the front of the business.

The store was robbed again just weeks later on August 9. Surveillance video from this incident shows at least six suspects cutting through the metal gate, breaking through the glass and display cabinets and proceeding to ransack the shop.

The owners told FOX 11 the suspects got away with an estimated $100,000 in merchandise, including boxes that had just arrived. Sources believe the same suspects left an Encino store damaged earlier that week since the same vehicles were spotted leaving both scenes.

It's unclear if the same group of suspects are responsible for all four burglaries at Rich LA. It's also unclear when the third burglary happened.