Video shows suspects opening fire on two people, killing one, at South LA gas station

The Los Angeles Police Department has released new surveillance video of a deadly shooting that occurred at a South LA gas station.

Detectives are hoping the public can identify the suspects in the video and are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on December 3, 2023, at a Sinclair gas station on the 8500 block of South Hoover Street.

According to police, 32-year-old Marquette Scott was sitting inside his parked car when he was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him to death.

Surveillance video shows a white sedan pull up to pump 11, two masked people get out of the back seat, and each of them approach two different people and open fire.

One of the suspects opened fire on Scott, who was in a white Nissan sedan, and the other suspect opened fire on a man who had just exited the gas station mini-mart. That man ran for cover and appeared to be uninjured. Scott died at the scene.

The suspects involved remain on the loose, and a motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Scott's family said he was out buying Christmas presents at the time of the shooting. He is a father of four.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323) 786-5100. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to

lacrimestoppers.org.