At least 5 hurt in shooting in South Los Angeles

A mass shooting is under investigation in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West Manchester Avenue.

According to LAPD, five men in their 20s were shot. Officials initially told FOX 11 that one of the five men hurt in the shooting had died, but later issued an update saying all five are still alive as of 6 p.m.

Officials told FOX 11 that the shooting may have been gang related.

What we don't know:

Officials did not give the conditions of the five people shot. It is unknown regarding the severities of each shooting victims' injuries.

As of 6 p.m., August 26, no arrests had been announced in connection to the shooting. Police believe there were multiple shooters involved in the incident – all of who