Three shootings in four days leave two dead, several injured in South Los Angeles

South Los Angeles has been shaken by three separate shootings in less than a week. Two people are dead and at least seven others are injured following incidents Saturday night, Tuesday afternoon, and Tuesday night — all within just a couple of miles of one another.

Police believe the violence may be connected and are investigating possible gang retaliation.

Series of shootings in South LA

Timeline:

Saturday, Aug. 23: West 80th Street and Hoover Street

Deadly gunfire on Saturday night claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured two others near 80th Street and Hoover Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood. Investigators say this incident may have been the trigger for the violence that followed.

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Figueroa Street and Manchester Avenue

A mass shooting unfolded Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. near South Figueroa Street and West Manchester Avenue in the Four men and a woman between the ages of 19 and 35 were shot. Initially, one of the victims was believed to have died, but by 6 p.m. officials confirmed that all five remained alive.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four victims were transported by paramedics. One was listed in critical condition, two in serious condition, and another in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth victim self-transported to a hospital.

Police say the shooters may have been traveling in a white Honda Civic. Investigators believe there were two or three shooters, but they have not determined which individuals were in which vehicles.

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Century Boulevard and Main Street

The most recent shooting took place late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Century Boulevard and Main Street. Two men were shot — a 25-year-old man who died at the scene and a 51-year-old man who was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers found numerous shell casings on the northwest corner of the intersection. Los Angeles Police Department investigators say three male suspects exited a vehicle, fired multiple rounds, and fled. Investigators are treating the shooting as gang-related.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests in connection with any of the three shootings. Also, suspect descriptions remain limited, aside from reports of three men in hoodies leaving the Tuesday afternoon scene in a white Honda Civic.

What they're saying:

"This incident of violence has disrupted the peace and will absolutely not be tolerated," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "I’m working with community leaders and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell to prevent future incidents. LAPD will increase their presence in South LA."

The Source: This story used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.



