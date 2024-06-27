South LA motel bursts into flames; 4 hospitalized

Four people sustained burn injuries in a motel fire in South Los Angeles Thursday evening.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, 45 firefighters responded to a two-story garden-style motel in the 10900 block of South Broadway, near 109th Street, around 8 p.m. Thursday regarding a fire on both floors.

The fire was confined and knocked down in 21 minutes.

"LAFD firefighters assisted in the evacuation and medical care of four civilians," Humphrey said in a statement.

SUGGESTED: Cause of death revealed for LA County deputy who died at South LA station

He added that the four people were identified as a woman and a man in their 30s, along with two teenage girls.

The woman and the two girls sustained smoke inhalation injuries, while the man also sustained smoke inhalation and burn injuries to his body.

All victims were taken to a hospital in fair condition.

It was unclear what may have sparked the fire, and the cause is under investigation.