Stolen plane crashes into hangar at Van Nuys Airport

The Brief A suspect was arrested after trespassing onto the Van Nuys Airport. Police say the suspect got access to an aircraft then crashed into a hangar.



A person was arrested after attempting to steal a plane at the Van Nuys Airport.

What we know:

According to LA Airport Police, at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, a person trespassed onto the airport and somehow got access to a Cessna aircraft. The aircraft then crashed into a nearby hangar.

Officers say they immediately responded and took the suspect into custody. They were booked for burglary and theft of an aircraft.

No injuries were reported, but video from SkyFOX shows a large whole in one of the hangars.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the suspect got into the aircraft.