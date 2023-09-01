1 person stabbed at a LA Metro station in Highland Park

A person was stabbed Friday at the Metro A (Blue) Line Southwest Museum Station in Highland Park.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Marmion Way around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There was no description of the victim, who was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the department.

The suspect, a man in his 30s or 40s, was last seen northbound on foot leaving the station and carrying a black backpack, police said.

According to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo, Metro was providing free shuttle bus services between Heritage Square, Southwest Museum and Highland Park station with estimated delays of 20 minutes.

Metro rails also utilized a single track from Chinatown Station to Highland Park Station with the same estimated delay.

Anyone inquiring about more information was urged to contact 323-466- 3876 or visit www.metro.net.