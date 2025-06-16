USPS mail carrier shot while delivering mail in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities confirmed an investigation was underway after a United States Postal Worker was shot in South Los Angeles late Monday morning.
Postal worker shot in broad daylight
What we know:
An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said a 35-year-old postal worker was shot while out delivering mail near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Central Avenue in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood around 11:05 a.m.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed officers set up a perimeter at the scene and were searching for the suspect, described as a man wearing all-black clothing.
The postal worker was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
No property was taken from the scene and the suspect remains at large.
No further information was immediately released by authorities.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.