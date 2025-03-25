3 wanted for robbery of letter carrier in Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the robbery of a letter carrier.
What we know:
The robbery took place in Sherman Oaks, with prior attempted robberies occurring in Tarzana and Valley Village. The suspects were seen in a newer model white Honda 4-door sedan, featuring custom rims. Authorities have released descriptions of the suspects involved:
- Suspect 1: Young man, approximately 5’7", wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a face mask.
- Suspect 2: Young man, approximately 6’0", wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a face mask.
- Suspect 3: Man wearing a face mask.
Photo courtesy USPIS
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference Case No. 4483715-ROBB. Authorities advise against taking any action to apprehend the suspects yourself.
What's next:
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service continues to investigate the case.
The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.