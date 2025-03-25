3 wanted for robbery of letter carrier in Sherman Oaks

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in a letter carrier robbery. It happened on March 20 in Sherman Oaks, with prior attempts in Tarzana and Valley Village. The suspects were seen in a newer model white Honda 4-door sedan with custom rims.



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the robbery of a letter carrier.

What we know:

The robbery took place in Sherman Oaks, with prior attempted robberies occurring in Tarzana and Valley Village. The suspects were seen in a newer model white Honda 4-door sedan, featuring custom rims. Authorities have released descriptions of the suspects involved:

Suspect 1: Young man, approximately 5’7", wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a face mask.

Suspect 2: Young man, approximately 6’0", wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a face mask.

Suspect 3: Man wearing a face mask.

Photo courtesy USPIS

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference Case No. 4483715-ROBB. Authorities advise against taking any action to apprehend the suspects yourself.

What's next:

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service continues to investigate the case.