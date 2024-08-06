South LA gang bust nets 23 arrests for alleged murder, fentanyl trafficking

Dozens of alleged South LA gang members and their associates are facing federal charges including murder and fentanyl trafficking, among others, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

All told, 37 members and associates of the Florencia 13 street gang have been charged. Federal officials said that 23 of those charged are expected to be arraigned in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday on 11 indictments. Officials said they're still searching for eight suspects, including some who may have escaped to Mexico.

In addition to the arrests, officials Tuesday said they seized about 21 pounds of methamphetamine, nine pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of heroin, 25 guns and about $70,000 in cash related to the alleged crimes.

"Through murder, drug trafficking, violent robberies, and other criminal behavior, street gangs bring devastation upon our communities," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release. "We must stand united against gang violence. Today’s arrests and seizures demonstrate that we will be relentless in combating these criminal organizations."

The majority of the charges are focused on two federal grand jury indictments. The first indictment charges 19 people for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Included in those charges is an October 2022 incident, which alleges a mob of F13 gang members beat a man to death outside a bar in the gang's "territory" in the Florence Firestone neighborhood. According to officials, the man was hit, kicked, stomped and beaten with a baseball bat.

The indictment also charges several gang members with murdering at least two other people, as well as operating multiple "casitas," or illegal after-hours bars and clubs, where gang members would allegedly traffic drugs and guns.

Nine other indictments charge 26 other gang members and associates with crimes ranging from drug trafficking to unlawful possession of a gun.

"Florencia-13 is known for its barbaric tactics which, tragically, resulted in several murders alleged in the indictment," said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field office. "Residents of the community in which Florencia-13 operates deserve to live their lives without fear from violence and extortion, and this joint investigation demonstrates our shared commitment to that goal."

If convicted, most of the defendants in these cases would face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison, with a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.