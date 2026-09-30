Takiyah Babers: South LA mother arrested after 4-month-old found dead in dumpster

The Brief Takiyah Babers, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder after her 4-month-old daughter, Luna, was found dead in a South Los Angeles dumpster. Relatives alerted police after news reports noted the infant had six toes on her left foot, a rare trait matching their granddaughter, exposing a series of fabricated stories from the mother. LAPD detectives are preparing to present their homicide investigation to the District Attorney's Office for formal filing consideration.



A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a four-month-old baby girl was found dead inside a dumpster on Monday night, leading to the arrest of her 19-year-old mother, Takiyah Babers, on suspicion of murder.

What we know:

Neighbors making a late-night trash run near the 5200 block of Alba Street, across from Holmes Avenue Elementary School, made the harrowing discovery inside a black plastic bag around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Neighbor Martha Serrano Jimenez initially mistook the unresponsive infant for a doll before realizing it was a human child and alerting her daughter to call 911.

Despite immediate CPR efforts by neighbors and arriving emergency personnel, the child died at a local hospital, showing clear signs of physical trauma, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother arrested after 4-month-old baby found in South LA dumpster dies

The investigation intensified after the baby's foster grandparents, Herman Johnson and Laura Lacy, saw news reports early Tuesday morning noting the child found in the dumpster was born with six toes on her left foot. Knowing their four-month-old granddaughter, Luna, shared this distinct physical trait, the grandparents confronted Babers at her home.

Babers repeatedly lied regarding the infant's whereabouts, police said, including claims that the child was sleeping, that she had been handed over to her estranged biological father, and showing an outdated phone video as current proof.

Family members quickly recognized the deception, noting Babers was wearing different clothing in the video and that the child's car seat remained unused inside the apartment.

Johnson and Lacy then shared photos of baby Luna via AirDrop with officers and local reporters, allowing witnesses at the crime scene to confirm the victim's identity.

LAPD Newton Division officers secured the apartment unit, and detectives from the LAPD Abused Child Unit formally detained and arrested Babers on suspicion of murder.

Babers is currently held on $2 million bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Late Tuesday night, community members and family gathered for a vigil at the site where baby Luna's body was discovered. A makeshift memorial of candles, flowers, and balloons grew against the dumpster where she was found.

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has not officially finalized the formal forensic identification or released an exact cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not clarified whether the infant was already dead when placed inside the dumpster. A motive for the crime has not yet been established.

The identity and whereabouts of the biological father remain unknown to both law enforcement and the victim's foster grandparents, who stated he was never involved in the child's life.

Timeline:

Monday, 6: p.m.: Grandparents last see baby Luna alive when returning her to her mother at the 52nd Street apartment.

Monday, 10:30 p.m. : Neighbors discover the unresponsive infant inside a black plastic bag in a dumpster near 5221 Alba Street; paramedics transport the child to a hospital, where she is pronounced dead.

Tuesday, 4 a.m.: Grandparents see news broadcasts describing an infant with six toes on her left foot and rush to check on Luna.

Tuesday, 5 a.m.: Suspicious of Babers' conflicting statements and outdated video proof, the grandfather begins distributing photos of baby Luna to police and news media via AirDrop.

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.: LAPD officers secure the 52nd Street apartment as a potential crime scene while investigators seek search warrants.

Tuesday, 8 a.m.: LAPD Abused Child Unit detectives lead Babers from the apartment in handcuffs for questioning.

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.: LAPD formally announces that 19-year-old Takiyah Babers was booked on suspicion of murder.

Wednesday, 2:30 a.m.: Inmate records confirm Babers is held on $2 million bail in Lynwood with no initial court date yet scheduled, as police prepare to present their findings to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

Grandfather Herman Johnson recalled the deep emotional bond he and his wife formed while helping care for the infant.

"We had her ever since she'd been two weeks old. When she [their daughter] first brought the baby from the hospital, she couldn't handle it. So me and Laura took the baby. And we had the baby, fed the baby, just did everything," Johnson said. "She didn't deserve to die."

Johnson later spoke with local news crews about his devastation, telling FOX 11, "That was the sweetest little baby in the world. To be found in a Dumpster, dirty Dumpster, it just broke my heart. I don't know what to do. I don't even know what to say."

Grandmother Laura Lacy expressed profound shock over the turn of events.

"It's just like a nightmare. It's unbelievable. I didn't formulate words to explain how I feel right now," Lacy said.

Lacy, who noted she had raised Babers since taking her in as a foster child at age seven and later adopting her, told reporters she "had no idea (Babers) was feeling that way to discard" the baby. She voiced her overwhelming grief and anger, adding, "I have no love for her. Why? Because you had no love for that innocent baby. I don't feel nothing for her! I love her, and I probably would, and I still want to know why. What was the problem? Why did you do that? You had no reason to do that. I was taking care of your child for you. Didn't even go in the system. I was going to do it. I'm the grandma."

What's next:

Detectives with the LAPD Abused Child Unit are preparing to present their investigative case file to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for formal charge consideration.

Investigators are working with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to establish the exact cause of death and track down the child's biological father for questioning.

FOX 11 has reached out to the District Attorney's Office to confirm Babers' arraignment date.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to contact the LAPD Abused Child Unit directly at 213-486-0530.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting their website.