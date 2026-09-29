Santa Ana police say viral Gaboon viper image was AI-generated

The Brief Santa Ana police say an image of a Gaboon viper near Edinger was AI-generated and a hoax. Experts found no snake or signs that a Gaboon viper was in the area. Officials say the snake is highly venomous, rare and unlikely to climb onto a shed.



AI-generated. That's what Santa Ana police are now saying about an image making the rounds on social media of a Gaboon viper supposedly resting on a shed near Edinger in Santa Ana.

The snake is highly venomous and rare, which is why police initially put out a warning, telling people to be careful. They also called in a number of experts, who visited the site and saw no snake and no signs of that particular type of snake being in the area.

The Gaboon viper is a ground dweller and highly unlikely to climb onto that shed — that was the first issue with the story, according to Jay Brewer of the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley.

He showed us one of the Gaboon vipers he has at the popular reptile facility, explaining that someone would need at least two permits and quite the facility to own one.

California wildlife officials were particularly worried about the initial report, since a Gaboon out and about would be literally "a nightmare."

The mild Southern California weather is a perfect match for the snake's home in Africa, where it can propagate quickly.

Brewer agrees, explaining he keeps his male and female separate, or he'd end up "with a bunch of little Gaboons, awfully quickly."

Santa Ana police are also grateful that the image was a hoax. They are not saying whether the young man who sounded the alarm will face any charges.