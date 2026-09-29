Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The Brief The Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach this weekend, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds arrived in Los Alamitos as they prepared for the three-day event. Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar said the team is looking forward to inspiring the next generation.



The Pacific Airshow is set to entertain spectators this weekend in Huntington Beach.

The three-day event is headlined by the iconic U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The team touched down in Los Alamitos Tuesday as preparations ramp up ahead of the Orange County event.

Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, commander and leader of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron (Thunderbird No. 1), spoke in Los Alamitos about the team's schedule leading up to the show, as well as ideal flying conditions.

"To be honest, we love the beach shows the most because the air is coming from the ocean inland," Prevendar said. "The air quality is just like butter. It gives us the ability to fly even tighter. It's really special to be out here, what incredible weather."

The return of military planes marks a welcome shift from last year's event when the government shutdown prevented military aircraft from flying at the show.

"Every year we have the opportunity to come to Huntington Beach, and last year, due to external circumstances out of anyone's control, we weren't able to perform," Prevendar noted. "This year we're really looking forward to inspiring the next generation, the outreach and everything that it entails."

The Pacific Airshow kicks off on Friday. For a full list of performers, click here.