Preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported near Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County, California.
According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 in Piru, California and about 6.6 miles in depth.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
The Source: This report referenced information provided by USGS' website.