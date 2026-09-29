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Preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported near Ventura County

By
FOX 11
Earthquakes
Published September 29, 2026 10:01 PM PDT
Published September 29, 2026 10:01 PM PDT
Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA [PREV. COVERAGE]
Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA [PREV. COVERAGE]

Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA [PREV. COVERAGE]

The preparedness activity comes hours after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Mexico-Guatemala border.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County, California.

According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 in Piru, California and about 6.6 miles in depth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This report referenced information provided by USGS' website.

EarthquakesVentura County